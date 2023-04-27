Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus State student named State Technical College System of Georgia awardee

Janette Valez, award winner
Janette Valez, award winner(Source: Columbus Technical College)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College awarded a local college student with a brand new car from KIA.

Thursday, April 26, Janette Valez was announced as the winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (G.O.A.L.), sponsored annually by the Georgia Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), and KIA.

Janette serves as the GOAL program’s 51st awardee. She is a military spouse, and is currently completing esthetician credentials at CTC.

“Janette is an outstanding student, a developing entrepreneur, and an awesome mom and student. She is a superstar military spouse,” said Columbus Technical College President, Martha Ann Todd.

The GOAL program focuses on excellence in technical education, and relies on nominations from instructors at the local level to award outstanding students attending a Georgia technical college, who have exhibited both academic excellence and personal achievement.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
Damon Daniel, Jr.
Lawyer’s arrest causes Phenix City Riverwalk double-murder case to be postponed
Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping
Georgia Department of Public Health logo
Officials: Raccoon tested positive for rabies in Midland

Latest News

Callaway Resort and Gardens to host Symphony on the sand Saturday
Callaway Resort and Gardens to host Symphony on the sand Saturday
Annual ‘Symphony on the Sand’ returns for first time in four years
Officials talk about dangers of ‘Glock Switch’ used in Dadeville shooting
Officials talk about dangers of ‘Glock Switch’ used in Dadeville shooting
Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping