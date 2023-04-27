Columbus State student named State Technical College System of Georgia awardee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College awarded a local college student with a brand new car from KIA.

Thursday, April 26, Janette Valez was announced as the winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (G.O.A.L.), sponsored annually by the Georgia Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), and KIA.

Janette serves as the GOAL program’s 51st awardee. She is a military spouse, and is currently completing esthetician credentials at CTC.

“Janette is an outstanding student, a developing entrepreneur, and an awesome mom and student. She is a superstar military spouse,” said Columbus Technical College President, Martha Ann Todd.

The GOAL program focuses on excellence in technical education, and relies on nominations from instructors at the local level to award outstanding students attending a Georgia technical college, who have exhibited both academic excellence and personal achievement.

