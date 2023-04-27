Business Break
Downtown LaGrange streets to close for Spring Artisan Market(Source: City of LaGrange)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A portion of two downtown LaGrange streets will be closed to traffic for the Spring Artisan Market.

The market is set to take place on Saturday, April 29. Street closures will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event is free to the public.

The following streets will be closed to traffic during this time:

  • Ridley Avenue
  • From West Haralson Street to East Battle Street
  • West Haralson Street from Church Street to Ridley Avenue

Free public parking is available throughout downtown including in the Troup County Courthouse Parking deck, located on Ridley Avenue. Market-goers will be able to exit the parking deck by taking a right on East Haralson Street.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time.

For more information, click HERE.

