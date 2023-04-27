Micah’s Promise open home for victims of sex trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a half a million dollar grant, Micah’s promise is able to expand by opening a therapeutic facility, where they’ll serve the needs of sex trafficking victims. It’s a big step for the non-profit that’s been doing this since 2009, so they can keep helping the helpless.

“It’s hard work, but somebody has to do it because kids can’t fight for themselves,” says Bobbi Starr.

Bobbi Starr, the Executive Director of Micah’s promise had a vision to fix the problem of sex trafficking, especially in Georgia, which is 15th in the nation for new cases. Bobbi starr “When I learned about sex trafficking in 2009 i learned it’s our state as one of the top states,” says Bobbi Starr.

According to htcourts.org, on average, 200 to 375 girls are sold or exploited every month in the peach state. More than 12000 men exploit these people and pay to abuse adolescent girls. The numbers are staggering, which is why state representative Richard smith worked to help find money to fund the services. Smith saying, it’s not just big cities that are plagued by trafficking.

“When you hear about trafficking, you hear about in Atlanta, well it’s not always in Atlanta,” says Smith.

“There were 26 cases identified in our judicial circuit,” says Starr.

And now, the Micah’s promise home in our area is equipped with a classroom for school learning, a yoga and dance studio for therapy, an outdoor pavilion and recreation along with a tennis court, group therapy rooms, and other areas of the home to help them heal after traumatic experiences connected to sex trafficking. “That is our goal, for kids, we will fight for kids, that will be their safe place to land, we are committed to them, they are our purpose,” says Starr.

Here is a link to how you can help Micah’s Promise, https://www.micahspromise.org/

