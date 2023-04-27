Business Break
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam calls

MCSO Scam Alert Notice(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scam calls.

According to authorities, individuals are calling and claiming to be with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, or other law enforcement agencies, stating individuals have warrants for missed jury duty, and they need to turn themselves in or pay a fine.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office does NOT call about warrants, we will just show up. Also, we do NOT collect money over the phone.

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

If you receive a suspicious phone call, please hang up and call the office at: (706) 653-4225.

