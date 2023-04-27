Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam calls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scam calls.

According to authorities, individuals are calling and claiming to be with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, or other law enforcement agencies, stating individuals have warrants for missed jury duty, and they need to turn themselves in or pay a fine.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office does NOT call about warrants, we will just show up. Also, we do NOT collect money over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, please hang up and call the office at: (706) 653-4225.

