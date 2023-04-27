Officials: Health and Wellness event postponed due to weather concerns

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Health and Wellness fair has been postponed.

The Health and Wellness fair that was scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the Russell County High School football field, has been postponed to a later date due to the possibility of weather, according to the Russell County EMA.

For more information contact Leroy Davis at: (334)291-5079.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.