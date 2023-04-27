Business Break
Officials: Health and Wellness event postponed due to weather concerns

Health and Wellness Fair flyer(Source: EMA)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Health and Wellness fair has been postponed.

The Health and Wellness fair that was scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the Russell County High School football field, has been postponed to a later date due to the possibility of weather, according to the Russell County EMA.

For more information contact Leroy Davis at: (334)291-5079.

