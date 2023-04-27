Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Positive marijuana test costs US long jumper national title

FILE - Tara Davis, of the United States, reacts during the women's long jump final at the 2020...
FILE - Tara Davis, of the United States, reacts during the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. U.S. Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall served a one-month suspension and had her national indoor title stripped after testing positive earlier this year for a chemical found in marijuana. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the penalties Tuesday, April 25, 2023, for the 23-year-old out of University of Texas, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.(Matthias Schrader | AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall served a one-month suspension and had her national indoor title stripped after testing positive earlier this year for the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the penalties Tuesday for the 23-year-old out of University of Texas, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Her ban concluded last week, but the penalty also includes the loss of the long jump title she won at indoor nationals shortly before the sample was collected on Feb. 17.

THC is a special category of banned substance that allows for a three-month sanction if an athlete can establish their use of the substance occurred out of competition and was unrelated to sport performance. USADA said the sanction can be further reduced to one month if the athlete completes an approved treatment program.

There was a fair amount of debate about whether marijuana should be on the banned list after the U.S. Olympic trials in 2021, when 100-meter winner Sha’Carri Richardson had her title stripped and was banned from the Olympics due to a positive test.

World regulators are constantly updating the banned list and have increased the THC threshold for positive tests to fall more in line with pro sports leagues across the globe. But the World Anti-Doping Agency still classifies THC as a “substance of abuse” because it is frequently used outside the context of sport.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
Damon Daniel, Jr.
Lawyer’s arrest causes Phenix City Riverwalk double-murder case to be postponed
Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping
Georgia Department of Public Health logo
Officials: Raccoon tested positive for rabies in Midland

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Writer says Trump rape trial fuels new attacks against her
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud as South...
South Korean president addresses US Congress in joint session
Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
US to open foreign centers in bid to stop migration surge
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
Janette Valez, award winner
Columbus State student named State Technical College System of Georgia awardee