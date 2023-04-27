Business Break
Unsettled Weather Through Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
The pattern will bring a couple different storm systems to the region through Sunday.
The pattern will bring a couple different storm systems to the region through Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a round of rain and storms on this Thursday, the main severe weather concerns remained well to our south as expected. For Friday, we don’t expect much in the way of rain - nothing more than a few isolated showers. The sun will peek back out in spots, and highs should climb into the lower 80s in a few places. Going into Saturday, we should start the day dry and most of the daytime hours will be dry - the weather looks okay - for now - for outdoor plans, baseball and softball games, etc. Rain chances will increase late Saturday evening into Saturday night, and we’ll continue to deal with showers and storms again on Sunday. We’ll have our eye out for any strong to severe storms in the mix, but this will finally end our unsettled weather pattern. Early next week will be a little cooler with lows in the 40s in many spots early Monday through Thursday mornings. Conditions look pretty dry through Thursday with the high temperatures warming back up to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

