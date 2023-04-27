Business Break
Valley man charged with battery, child abuse crimes in Florida

Thomas Keebler, 40
Thomas Keebler, 40(Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Valley man faces child abuse and battery charges after a road rage incident involving a juvenile in Walton County, Florida.

40-year-old Thomas Keebler turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Boggy Bayou Store in Niceville on April 21 following reports of a fight in the parking lot.

Keebler followed the victim into the store and parked, blocking their car from leaving after a road rage incident on Highway 20.

The store’s cameras caught the entire altercation.

During the fight, the suspect shoved a juvenile to the ground and put the driver in a headlock.

Keebler was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

