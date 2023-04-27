Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

VIDEO: SpaceX says reports of lights, explosion in Colorado sky were related to their equipment

Video from Woodland Park provided to KKTV by Ashton J 4/27/23.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several people reached out to KKTV 11 News Thursday morning after they noticed lights in the sky southeast of Colorado Springs.

Video shared with 11 News shot by Mario Sanchez in the Monte Vista area at about 2:52 a.m. on Thursday shows multiple lights that appear to be objects falling from a far distance. Sanchez explained he heard a “loud explosion.”

A second video shared from Woodland Park around the same time gives a much clearer view of the debris.

SpaceX confirmed the objects were tied to some of their equipment:

“Overnight, the 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed re-entry of SpaceX’s Crew-5 Dragon trunk occurred on Thursday, April 27,” part of a statement from SpaceX Media Relations to 11 News reads. “This hardware was nominally jettisoned from the Dragon spacecraft during the return of Crew-5 astronauts from the International Space Station on March 11, 2023. NASA and SpaceX are committed to safe commercial crew operations and are working closely to improve orbital hardware demise modeling.”

SpaceX added that if you believe you came across the debris you shouldn’t touch it, and contact the SpaceX Debris Hotline at 1-866-623-0234 or email recovery@spacex.com.

Video from Mario S. Shot at 2:52 a.m. from Monte Vista looking to the southeast.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Construction for new road interchanges in Columbus to begin next week
Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping
Damon Daniel, Jr.
Lawyer’s arrest causes Phenix City Riverwalk double-murder case to be postponed
Police presence on Somerset Avenue
Police presence on Somerset Avenue in Columbus

Latest News

Mississippi River floodwaters cover Miller Riverview Park in Dubuque, Iowa, on Tuesday, April...
Despite flooding on Mississippi River, Midwest mayors upbeat
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer questions E. Jean Carroll at rape lawsuit trial
Severe storms threaten the southern U.S. with large hail, and possible tornadoes Thursday, says...
River flooding, severe storms punish the central and southern U.S.
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Sara Micaela Middleton, an employee at Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center, was arrested Thursday...
Day care worker arrested after baby in her care suffers dislocated elbow, police say