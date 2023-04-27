Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A validated gang member wanted on numerous drug warrants by the Phenix City Police Department and his girlfriend are now behind bars.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, its Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit with the Phenix City Police Department found Johnathan Paige wanted for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

While taking the suspect into custody, officials say they observed an undisclosed amount of cocaine in plain view. A search warrant was then obtained for the residence, where they found the following evidence:

Taurus 9mm pistol

21 grams of fentanyl

19 grams of cocaine

6.3 grams of marijuana

Paige and his girlfriend, Fatira Jimeson, were taken into custody and charged with,

Felony trafficking fentanyl

Felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Paige only)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug-related objects

Both are being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

