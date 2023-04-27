Business Break
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A validated gang member wanted on numerous drug warrants by the Phenix City Police Department and his girlfriend are now behind bars.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, its Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit with the Phenix City Police Department found Johnathan Paige wanted for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

While taking the suspect into custody, officials say they observed an undisclosed amount of cocaine in plain view. A search warrant was then obtained for the residence, where they found the following evidence:

  • Taurus 9mm pistol
  • 21 grams of fentanyl
  • 19 grams of cocaine
  • 6.3 grams of marijuana

Paige and his girlfriend, Fatira Jimeson, were taken into custody and charged with,

  • Felony trafficking fentanyl
  • Felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Paige only)
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug-related objects

Both are being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

