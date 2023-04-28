Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 dead following high-speed chase near Upatoi

A high-speed chase has left one person dead near Upatoi.
A high-speed chase has left one person dead near Upatoi.(MGN online)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed chase has left one person dead near Upatoi.

According to officials, this crash occurred on April 28 at 2 a.m. when the suspect in the chase was running from Georgia State Patrol at a high-speed of 130 miles per hour. The suspect lost control of the vehicle, and crossed the median into oncoming traffic in the area of Macon Road and Fulton Road - near Upatoi.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim, who was a passenger in the crash, has been identified as 19-year-old Andrew Miles Hardie.

The vehicle had three occupants.

GSP is requesting an autopsy as the driver will be charged with felony murder. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Columbus business owner fed up with illegal truck parking, dumping
Police presence on Somerset Avenue
Police presence on Somerset Avenue in Columbus
Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman

Latest News

Family searching for answers in a 2013 homicide
Family searching for answers in an unsolved 2013 homicide
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
More Reaction about the fate of Cowboy
More Reaction about the fate of Cowboy
Vehicle crash on JR Allen Pkwy leaves lanes closed
Overturned log truck leaves lanes closed on JR Allen Pkwy