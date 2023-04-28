1 dead following high-speed chase near Upatoi

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed chase has left one person dead near Upatoi.

According to officials, this crash occurred on April 28 at 2 a.m. when the suspect in the chase was running from Georgia State Patrol at a high-speed of 130 miles per hour. The suspect lost control of the vehicle, and crossed the median into oncoming traffic in the area of Macon Road and Fulton Road - near Upatoi.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim, who was a passenger in the crash, has been identified as 19-year-old Andrew Miles Hardie.

The vehicle had three occupants.

GSP is requesting an autopsy as the driver will be charged with felony murder. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

