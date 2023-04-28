Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to host 8th Annual Columbus Children’s Book Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the saying goes, reading is fundamental. This weekend in Columbus, weeks before school’s out for summer, the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries is hosting a free event for kids of all ages to help make reading exciting and inviting to everyone.

It’s been proven that children who do not read over the summer can typically lose a reading grade level. That’s why the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries work hard to make reading fun. That fun happens at the 8th Annual Columbus Children’s Book Festival on Saturday, April 29.

“I love the library. We love that you love the library.”

Happening throughout the day is craft-o-mania, face painting, a scavenger hunt and event food trucks to enjoy.

“It takes us about a year to plan. We have to make sure we get everyone together. It’s mostly privately funded, but we make it free available to the public,” said Director Alan Harkness.

The main event is upstairs, a meet and greet featuring five acclaimed authors and illustrators.

Harkness says the guest were handpicked, making the right mix of faces for the festival.

“It’s important for children to see people who look like them in these role model kinds of position, so we work really hard on that.”

Students from eight schools in Columbus were lucky enough to meet the authors before the festival. Caldecott-winning illustrator Dan Santat made an appearance at Rigdon Road Elementary.

“There may be your next author living in this town, and to have the opportunity to meet a real author or an illustrator and see the possibilities of someone making a career out of this is something that I think is a valuable resource. I’m glad that I’m out here, given the opportunity to interact with kids in this town,” said Santat.

Nicolette Drysdale-Geerts plan to bring her twin daughter to the festival Saturday and says the meet and greet is a great opportunity for her children.

The festival kicks off Saturday at 10 p.m. and will last 2 p.m.. Make reading fun for your children and visit the festival. You can even get a free library card.

