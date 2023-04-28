Business Break
College signings held at Lanett and Carver

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the student-athletes at Lanett and Carver that signed to play college sports on Thursday.

Lanett football: Taysean Darden (Miles College) and Jarrious Goodman (Thomas University).

Carver girls basketball: Caylee Simpson (Georgia Southwestern State), Akiyra Robinson (Fort Valley State) and Jakayla Geiger (Talladega College).

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

