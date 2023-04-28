College signings held at Lanett and Carver

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the student-athletes at Lanett and Carver that signed to play college sports on Thursday.

Lanett football: Taysean Darden (Miles College) and Jarrious Goodman (Thomas University).

Carver girls basketball: Caylee Simpson (Georgia Southwestern State), Akiyra Robinson (Fort Valley State) and Jakayla Geiger (Talladega College).

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.