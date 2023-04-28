Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon releases statement on upcoming retirement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The retiring date of Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has been set for the end of April, and he has recently issued a statement.

Blackmon served in the Columbus Police Department for nearly four decades. He recently retired amid ongoing concerns regarding his leadership, which included a no-confidence vote by members of the FOP and two lawsuits involving the department.

The chief has agreed to a negotiated severance package of $400,000 along with benefits, and Blackmon is anticipated to retire on April 30.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

