Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon releases statement on upcoming retirement

((Source: City of Columbus))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The retiring date of Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has been set for the end of April, and he has recently issued a statement.

Blackmon served in the Columbus Police Department for nearly four decades. He recently retired amid ongoing concerns regarding his leadership, which included a no-confidence vote by members of the FOP and two lawsuits involving the department.

The chief has agreed to a negotiated severance package of $400,000 along with benefits, and Blackmon is anticipated to retire on April 30.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

