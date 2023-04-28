Family searching for answers in an unsolved 2013 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold case in Columbus has a local family continuing to look for answers 10 years after the murder of their loved one.

VaShaun Ramsey was was killed in 2013 in an apartment complex off Buena Vista Road.

With today being the anniversary of Ramsey’s death, News Leader 9′s Amaya Graham spoke with his daughter as she seeks justice.

Ramsey’s daughter says April 27 is a very emotional day for her - being the anniversary of her father’s death. She says it’s been a decade of very few answers about how her father died, and who shot him the night of April 27, 2013.

“These 10 years have been hard. It has not been easy at all,” says the daughter - Elissya Ramsey.

Back in April of 2013, Ramsey was headed into his girlfriend’s Renaissance Villa apartment in Columbus when he was shot in the face. 36-year-old Ramsey was shot to death only feet away from one of his young children, and 10 years later, no arrests have been made.

“It affects me in a bad way. I feel like detectives, and the police departments just gave up on his case. That’s why I just ask anybody that may have any tips, or have heard anything that might help, just please come forward,’' says the daughter of Vashaun - Elissya Ramsey.

Vashaun’s sister Tangular Ramsey says, “With it being the anniversary of her brother’s death, she hopes someone will finally say something.”

“This is my brother, I miss him and I know if he was someone else’s brother or sister, they would feel the same way and they would want justice for him,” says Tangular.

The victim’s now-18-year-old daughter Elissya Ramsey, says if the person who killed her father is watching, this is her message.

“I’m angry with you, and it hurts. I don’t see how you could do this to a person, but I just hope that you come forward. If you don’t come forward, that is going to be something that you live with for the rest of your life,” says Elissya.

Ramsey’s mother, unable to talk on camera, but let her granddaughter speak for her.

“She is still trusting in God, and he’ll bring it to pass. There is no limitation on murder, and she does want that to be addressed. It’s not like, oh well it happened and it’s over with, she actually is praying. She hopes that whoever did this, finds God and wants to be saved. She just wants justice for her son,” says grandmother of Elissya.

His daughter, who was 8 when the murder happened, says growing up without her father has been rough. She is sad that he won’t be there for her graduation.

“I just want justice. Its been a decade. Today makes 10 years, and I just want justice and the person who did this to please come forward,” says daughter of Vashaun.

If anyone has any information about Vashaun Ramsey’s death, you’re asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.

