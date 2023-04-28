Business Break
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta

Theft Suspect
Theft Suspect(Source: OPD)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft incident.

The Opelika Police Department began their investigation on the theft of property incident on April 12.

According to officials, the theft took place at Ulta located on 2690 Enterprise Drive. A female suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the store, and begun placing several fragrances in a shopping basket.

According to officials, the suspect was joined by a young child wearing a backpack.

Officials say that the suspect began placing fragrances in the backpack, before instructing the child to exit the store.

They say the suspect was seen wearing a light colored blouse, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

