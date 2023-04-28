Business Break
Sun & Storms for the Weekend; Not a Washout!

Derek’s Forecast!
Much of Saturday will be dry, but after 3 PM some rain could reach our southern counties.
Much of Saturday will be dry, but after 3 PM some rain could reach our southern counties.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend forecast will feature some showers and storms, but it isn’t going to be a washout by any stretch. Look for Saturday to start out dry and stay dry through a lot of the afternoon for most folks. Going into the late afternoon and early evening, we’ll have our eye on some showers and storms to the south, lifting to the north. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Saturday evening and night as the rain coverage increases, with perhaps the best chances of rain and storms overnight into Sunday morning. Rain coverage after the lunch hour on Sunday will drop down to near zero, so there will be good portions of that day that will be dry too. We’ll keep our eye out for any stronger storms along the way, and we encourage you to keep up with the rain on the WTVM weather app. For next week, we start things off below average - even a bit chilly in the morning hours for early May - but dry weather will be with us Monday through Thursday. We will see highs back in the 80s by the end of the week with the next chance of rain and storms by NEXT Friday.

