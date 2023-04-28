Troup County Fire Department and EMS join forces to celebrate EMT grads

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -The Troup County Fire Department and the American Medical Response Troup County EMS will join together to celebrate EMT success.

On Friday, April 28, at the Callaway Conference Center located on 220 Fort Drive from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., the fire department and EMS will commemorate the newest class of Earn While You Learn Academy EMTs.

Since launching the “Earn While You Learn Program” (EWYL) in 2018, AMR has graduated over 1,000 EMS professionals.

The EWYL program makes pursuing a career in emergency medical services more accessible, ensuring that a candidate’s tuition is covered and that they’re paid for on the job training.

Following their graduation, the students are guaranteed a full-time position at AMR.

The ceremony will feature:

Chris Valentin, Regional Director, Southeast Region, AMR Georgia.

Chief Michael Strickland, Troup County Fire Department.

19 new EWYL graduates, who earned their EMT-B certifications.

7 AMR graduates along with 7 members of the Troup County Fire Department (TCFD).

4 members of the LaGrange Fire Department (LFD).

1 graduate from Troup County 911 with the certifications supported by AMR.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.