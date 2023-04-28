U-Haul crashes into 11th Street bridge in Columbus, crews on scene

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency responders from Columbus Fire and EMS are currently attending to a collision that involved a U-Haul vehicle crashing into a bridge.

According to News Leader 9 crews on the scene, the accident happened at the 11th Street underpass.

There is no available information yet regarding any injuries sustained.

We are actively gathering more details and will keep you informed as new updates become available. Please stay tuned.

