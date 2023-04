COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash on JR Allen Parkway leaves lanes closed.

According to our sources, a log truck rolled over in the road. Westbound traffic is being diverted down Second Avenue.

Vehicle crash on JR Allen Pkwy leaves lanes closed (Source: WTVM)

Motorists in the area are advised to travel with caution.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

