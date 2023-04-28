Warmer, drier and breezy Friday followed by weekend sun and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While it will be drier Friday, another disturbance or two will keep a rain chance in the forecast through the weekend at times.

Morning clouds and fog on this Friday with a few isolated showers or areas of drizzle. Increasing sun as the afternoon progresses. Warmer and a bit breezy with highs between 80 and 84 degrees.

Clouds will be replaced by more sun Friday afternoon. A mostly dry, warm and breezy day coming. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight. Nice this evening with some fog possible toward daybreak Saturday. Lows in the low to mid 50s north of Columbus and Phenix City, mid to upper 50s south.

A nice evening for the Uptown Spring Concert Series. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It’ll be a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine in the morning before the clouds start to roll in during the afternoon. It looks dry across the valley before 3 PM.

While there is a rain chance both days this weekend, it is mainly Saturday night and early Sunday. Some of us could get rain as early as mid afternoon Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Then an area of low pressure coming up from the Gulf could send a wave of showers and storms into our area, especially in our southern communities, sometime around late afternoon or during the evening. Highs again in the low 80s.

Much of Saturday will be dry, but after 3 PM some rain could reach our southern counties. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A stronger storm system coming in from the west late Saturday night and Sunday morning will likely kick off more widespread rain and storms with around 60-70% rain coverage. There could be a few stronger pockets of storms packing gusty winds and/or hail. Drier air and sunshine is expected to return by Sunday afternoon as the wind continues to blow. Highs will be in the 70s.

The most widespread rain storm potential is likely to be late Saturday night and first thing Sunday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Monday is the first day of May and we’ll have a beautiful stretch of weather for several days next week it looks like. More sun than clouds with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s and low 50s probably for the last time until fall in most spots. We could have some rain returning as early as next Friday.

Drying out by Sunday afternoon with a cool to mild start to May and the next workweek. (Source: WTVM Weather)

