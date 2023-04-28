WTVM, Navy Federal to partner for Military Appreciation Month
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Navy Federal and WTVM will be launching a month long sponsorship together.
Beginning Monday, May 1, Navy Federal and WTVM will partner for Military Appreciation Month.
Before the sponsorship, Navy Federal will host a home buying seminar on Saturday, April 29 at the NFCU branch located on 6501 Veterans Parkway starting at 1:30 p.m.
This is event is for NFCU members and NFCU prospective members.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.