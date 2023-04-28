WTVM, Navy Federal to partner for Military Appreciation Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Navy Federal and WTVM will be launching a month long sponsorship together.

Beginning Monday, May 1, Navy Federal and WTVM will partner for Military Appreciation Month.

Before the sponsorship, Navy Federal will host a home buying seminar on Saturday, April 29 at the NFCU branch located on 6501 Veterans Parkway starting at 1:30 p.m.

This is event is for NFCU members and NFCU prospective members.

