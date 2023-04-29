2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

Business Break
The cubs were born March 18.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT
(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

