COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Columbus High School girls lacrosse team! With a 14-13 win over Holy Innocents, Columbus has advanced in the GHSA playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Blue Devils, who earned a first round bye, will play either Walker or Pace Academy in the 1A-4A quarterfinals.

