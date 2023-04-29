Business Break
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Friday, April 28

By Jonathon Hoppe and Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school baseball playoffs continued on Friday night in both Georgia and Alabama.

AHSAA 7A first round: Central sweeps Daphne (8-1, 9-0) to advance and Smiths Station sweeps Fairhope (9-7, 2-0) to advance.

GHSA 1A-D2 first round: Schley County sweeps Wilkinson County (10-0, 17-0) to advance, Chatt. Co. sweeps Glascock Co. (2-1, 2-0) to advance and GA Military sweeps Marion County (14-5, 17-1).

GAPPS AAA quarterfinal: Calvary Christian sweeps Young Americans Christian (13-0, 21-0) to advance.

Please see the video player above for highlights from Central and Calvary Christian.

