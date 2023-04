COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A local uptown Columbus restaurant has closed its doors.

According to a Facebook post by Vertigo on 12th, the business decided to close.

The location once was home to Twelfth Street Deli - which closed at the end of 2018.

Vertigo opened in 2019 as a fusion restaurant and recently changed its brand and menu.

