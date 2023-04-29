River Dragons take Game 1 of Continental Division Finals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons got off to a quick start against the Carolina Thunderbirds to take the 6-1 win and a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

The Continental Division Final series opened at the Columbus Civic Center and the Dragons took care of business.

Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Kyle Moore, Jacob Kelly and Michael Greco.

Columbus kept pouring it on the Thunderbirds scoring three more goals in the second period with Alexander Jmaeff, Jay Croop and Josh Labelle adding their names to the scoresheet.

Carolina got a goal back in the third from Petr Panacek on a power play.

The series continues tomorrow in Winston-Salem, NC as the River Dragons try to clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup Finals for the third straight year. Puck drop for game two is at 6:05 ET.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.