Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.(General Mills)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Mills is recalling four varieties of Gold Medal flour due to potential salmonella exposure.

The national voluntary recall is for 2 and 5-pound bags of bleached all-purpose flour, as well as 5 and 10-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour.

The products have better if used by dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

The company says sample testing found potential “salmonella infantis.”

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration say consumers should not eat foods with raw flour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
A high-speed chase has left one person dead near Upatoi.
1 dead following high-speed chase near Upatoi
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting
Vehicle crash on JR Allen Pkwy leaves lanes closed
Overturned log truck leaves lanes closed on JR Allen Pkwy
Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta

Latest News

Most of Yosemite National Park has shut down due to forecasted flooding.
Flood threat shuts down Yosemite National Park
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game
FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint...
N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings
Newly-released images shine a new light on what was happening in the situation room during the...
Never-before-seen photos show White House during Bin Laden raid