Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy Night Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage is high through the night tonight.
Rain coverage is high through the night tonight.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first wave of showers and storms is making its way through the Valley this evening, with the second moving through during the early morning hours of Sunday. This should all clear out by about 9 or 10 AM ET tomorrow morning. After the clouds clear you can expect a beautiful, sunny Sunday! However, it will be quite gusty. Winds up to 30 mph throughout Sunday with the gustiness sticking around into the start of the work week too. We will stay dry for the week ahead, with pleasant temperatures a little below average but warming a hair each day. Overnight lows will be chilly through the work week with lows in the upper 40s through Thursday morning. Clouds will increase into the later parts of Thursday and rain may make an appearance Friday afternoon, though coverage looks low at this time. Highs will be right around average by the end of the week and into the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
A high-speed chase has left one person dead near Upatoi.
1 dead following high-speed chase near Upatoi
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting
Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta
Vehicle crash on JR Allen Pkwy leaves lanes closed
Overturned log truck leaves lanes closed on JR Allen Pkwy

Latest News

Much of Saturday will be dry, but after 3 PM some rain could reach our southern counties.
Sun & Storms for the Weekend; Not a Washout!
Clouds will be replaced by more sun Friday afternoon. A mostly dry, warm and breezy day coming.
Warmer, drier and breezy Friday followed by weekend sun and storms
A warmer and drier Friday. A couple systems may give us some rain/storms this weekend at times.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go