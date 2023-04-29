Stormy Night Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first wave of showers and storms is making its way through the Valley this evening, with the second moving through during the early morning hours of Sunday. This should all clear out by about 9 or 10 AM ET tomorrow morning. After the clouds clear you can expect a beautiful, sunny Sunday! However, it will be quite gusty. Winds up to 30 mph throughout Sunday with the gustiness sticking around into the start of the work week too. We will stay dry for the week ahead, with pleasant temperatures a little below average but warming a hair each day. Overnight lows will be chilly through the work week with lows in the upper 40s through Thursday morning. Clouds will increase into the later parts of Thursday and rain may make an appearance Friday afternoon, though coverage looks low at this time. Highs will be right around average by the end of the week and into the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.