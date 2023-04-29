Tyson Begly fills District 10 Columbus council seat after John House steps down

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former city councilor John House stepped down from his seat earlier this week to spend more time with his family. His replacement has already been chosen and is ready to take on Councilor House’s duties.

Tyson Begly was sworn in on Monday here at the city services center. I spoke with Begly, who says he feels his financial background has prepared him for this position. Tyson Begly, a native of Enterprise, Alabama has been living in Columbus for almost ten years. His previous Chief financial officer role at Delta Data brought him to Columbus. Begly says he also enjoys putting work into the community.

“I did a lot nonprofit work with like I work with open door. I was on their board for six years, even the board chair at one point and doing stuff like the public safety advisory Commission the charter review Commission, and so I’ve had a lot of different experiences around the city,” Begly says.

I asked Begly what the most important issue is he feels needs to be addressed in Columbus. Begly says.

“From someone with the CFO background, I pay attention to the budgets, and so we need to ensure you know long term that our revenue can keep up with the cost of increasing services.” I know that gets complicated with inflation and so, and you know again that that’s from the CFO me speaking I’m just like, oh man we the cost keeps going up and so how do we keep the revenue high enough so that we can continue paying for those services as they increase overtime,” Begly says.

I also asked Begly how concerned he Is with a crime in the valley. Begly says he sees a path forward to get a handle on crime in the fountain city

“To me the biggest issue is the lack of officers, right we are short officers we’re we’ve got a budget for more and we just don’t have them hired, and the two big things we heard were pay them morale, and so I think if we improve morale and now that we’ve got a better pay plan in place that should help us attract and retain more officers and I think that is the biggest thing to reducing the crime here,” Begly says.

Begly says his previous financial and city service experience will benefit him now being a city councilor.

“I think all of those different experiences, I mean, I think, are very relevant, and so I that’s why I feel good about jumping in here so quickly.” like I do understand a lot of what the city services I think my business background allows me to jump in there very quickly,” Begly says.

Begly will serve in the District 10 seat until the next election in May. He says he has no plans to run in that election.

“When I Discuss with City Council, that was the expectation they didn’t want someone to have someone who was unelected to have the advantage of being the incumbent in the next election, and so you know I agreed to do that, and I’m very content with that,” Begly says.

Begley represents District 10 he says if you are in his district and have a concern, the best way is to contact him through email.

