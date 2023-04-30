Calvary Christian softball wins second-straight state championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Calvary Christian Knights are GAPPS Varsity Softball state champions for the second-straight year! Calvary swept Peachtree Academy (6-5, 12-8) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Knights had never won a state championship prior to the 2022 season.

“I’m just filled with joy knowing I came to this school and we changed the softball program,” said sophomore pitcher Kamryn Johnson. “No one really expecting it, two years in a row. I couldn’t be happier for my team and proud of them.”

You can watch the highlights from both games today and hear reaction from the Knights tonight on WTVM News Leader 9 at 11/10c.

