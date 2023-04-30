Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 1300th block of 32nd Street.
We are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of 32nd Street. #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) April 30, 2023
It’s unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.
