Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 1300th block of 32nd Street.

We are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of 32nd Street. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) April 30, 2023

It’s unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.