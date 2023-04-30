Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Community gathers for 22nd Auburn City Fest

By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s City Fest returned for its 22nd year on Saturday.

The free event included musical performances, food trucks, and games.

”I would say that it’s good family fun, they have lots of activities for the children and lots of great shopping items as well. There are a lot of vendors out here, and it’s a good time,“ says owner/vendor of “I Am Creations” Joyce Woods.

This event happens every year and it is usually scheduled for the fourth Saturday each April.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta
Vertigo logo
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
U-Haul crashes into 11th Street Bridge in Columbus
U-Haul crashes into 11th Street bridge in Columbus, crews on scene
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting

Latest News

Vertigo logo
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to host 8th Annual Columbus Children’s Book Festival
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon releases statement on upcoming retirement
WTVM, Navy Federal to partner for Military Appreciation Month