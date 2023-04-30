Community gathers for 22nd Auburn City Fest

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s City Fest returned for its 22nd year on Saturday.

The free event included musical performances, food trucks, and games.

”I would say that it’s good family fun, they have lots of activities for the children and lots of great shopping items as well. There are a lot of vendors out here, and it’s a good time,“ says owner/vendor of “I Am Creations” Joyce Woods.

This event happens every year and it is usually scheduled for the fourth Saturday each April.

