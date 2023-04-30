Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family, classmates, Dadeville celebrate the life of Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith

“She was full of love, she was very very humble, and she had this huge smile.”
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Al. (WTVM) - “She was full of love, she was very very humble, and she had this huge smile.”

Inside First Baptist Church of Dadeville, the life of Dadeville High School senior Shaunkivia Nicole Smith was honored by a loving family, a host of classmates, and a community still trying to hold on strong.

“My world isn’t always the best, but I am always happy to be alive and thankful to wake up because most people don’t.”

Those are words from a letter that 17-year-old Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith wrote to herself last May, anticipating her senior year of high school. The letter containing a note to her mother, Miranda Turner:

“Just know, forever, you will always be okay and God’s going to make a way for us.”

Keke, Ke, Ke-love, Kivi are just a few of the nicknames for the bright soul who’s funeral packed out the church pews of First Baptist Church Dadeville Saturday.

Tears, laughter, and shoulders to cry on at Keke’s celebration of life. As her casket closed, her little sister placed a crown on her big sister’s resting head.

Loved ones of Keke sharing the precious memories of the life gone too soon.

“She was a beautiful girl, her parents did a wonderful job,” says cousin, Dalissa Townsend.

“I call her Keke love and she’ll say ‘what auntie love’. I’m going to miss her dearly and she’s going to heaven,” says aunt, Annette Johnson.

“She had a very big future ahead of her and we’re really going to miss her,” says cousin, Shannon Pogue-Chapman.

That big future was to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham to become a Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse.

“If there are nurses in heaven, we know that you are there,” says one of Keke’s grandmothers.

Keke’s 18th birthday would have been May 21, just 4 days before her high school graduation.

The 6 suspects involved in the Dadeville shooting, one being a juvenile, remain behind bars and have all been denied bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta
Vertigo logo
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
U-Haul crashes into 11th Street Bridge in Columbus
U-Haul crashes into 11th Street bridge in Columbus, crews on scene
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting
Father of Cara Johns speaks on her condition after Dadeville shooting

Latest News

22nd annual Auburn city Fest
22nd annual Auburn city Fest
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
“If there are nurses in heaven, we know that you are there,” says one of Keke’s grandmothers. ...
Family, classmates, Dadeville celebrate the life of Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith
Calvary Christian softball wins second-straight state championship
Calvary Christian softball wins second-straight state championship