HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Saturday, April 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school baseball playoffs continued on Saturday in Georgia.

GHSA 5A second round: Northside splits with Greenrbier to force a deciding Game 3 on Monday at 4 ET and Locust Grove sweeps Harris County (9-5, 5-1).

GHSA 4A second round: LaGrange sweeps Shaw (11-5, 13-1) to advance.

GHSA 3A second round: Columbus High splits with Morgan Co. to force a deciding Game 3 on Monday at 5:30 ET.

Please see the video player above for highlights from LaGrange and Greenrbier.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.