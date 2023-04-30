River Dragons lose in double overtime to Thunderbirds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The River Dragons fall, 6-5, in Game Two against the Carolina Thunderbirds. The game went into two overtime periods before Petr Panacek ended it with a goal.

Five minutes into the game Alexander Jmaeff put the puck away on a power play, and just over one minute later the captain, Josh Pietrantonio, doubled the Columbus lead.

Halfway through the first period, Jmaeff scored his second goal of the game. Heading into the first intermission, the River Dragons had a comfortable 3-0 lead.

In the second period, Carolina’s Viktor Grebennikov scored, but the River Dragons quickly answered back with a goal of their own from defenseman Cody Rodgers.

The goals kept coming in the second period as Josh Koepplinger inched the Thunderbirds closer with another goal to cut the lead to two.

The Thunderbirds make the third period interesting with a goal four minutes in from Brendan Hussey. Carolina evened the score with five minutes let to play.

In the last five minutes, Columbus and Carolina exchanged goals. Columbus defenseman Paul Fregeau scored, and 21 seconds later, Panacek returned the favor for his first goal.

After one overtime period ended scoreless the teams got ready for a second OT. After 11 minutes, Panacek scored his second goal on a power play. The penalty was the first of either overtime period.

Columbus goalie Breandan Colgan finished the game with 60 saves.

Columbus will play against the Thunderbirds again tomorrow at 4:05 pm ET in a winner-take-all Game 3 for a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

