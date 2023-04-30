Business Break
River Dragons season ends in Continental Division Finals

Columbus River Dragons
Columbus River Dragons(Source: Columbus River Dragons)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons lost to the Carolina Thunderbirds, 4-3, in the decisive Game 3 of the FPHL’s Continental Division Finals.

The River Dragons won Game One of the series, 6-1, before giving up a 3-0 lead in Game 2 to lose, 6-5, in double overtime.

A win on Sunday in Carolina would’ve sent the River Dragons to the FPHL league finals for the third-straight season.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Theft Suspect
Vertigo logo
Wanted gang member and girlfriend arrested in Columbus on numerous drug crimes
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
U-Haul crashes into 11th Street Bridge in Columbus
The high school baseball playoffs continued on Saturday in Georgia.
The high school baseball playoffs continued on Saturday in Georgia.
Calvary Christian softball wins second-straight state championship
River Dragons lose in double overtime to Thunderbirds
