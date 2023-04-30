River Dragons season ends in Continental Division Finals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons lost to the Carolina Thunderbirds, 4-3, in the decisive Game 3 of the FPHL’s Continental Division Finals.

The River Dragons won Game One of the series, 6-1, before giving up a 3-0 lead in Game 2 to lose, 6-5, in double overtime.

A win on Sunday in Carolina would’ve sent the River Dragons to the FPHL league finals for the third-straight season.

