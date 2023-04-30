Sunny and Breezy to Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain and storms cleared out quickly this morning leaving us with a gorgeous but gusty day to follow. Tonight will be cool for this time of year with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s out the door tomorrow and the breeze sticking around. It will be a little quieter through the nighttime hours, but overall the gusty conditions stick around for the next two to three days. The good news is those days will be all around wonderful if you don’t mind your hair blowing a little... highs will stay in the low to mid 70s through Wednesday with little to no clouds in the sky thanks to reinforcements of the cool, dry air. By Thursday we will see a change and watch highs rise back to average in the upper 70s and low 80s with a few more clouds in the picture. The rain doesn’t make an appearance again until late Friday and (unfortunately) the next weekend. Coverage will be spotty to start but it looks like the weekend nights will be a bit wetter. We stay a little gloomy but seasonable moving into the next work week.

