1 injured in shooting on Watkins Dr. in Columbus
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Watkins Drive in Columbus.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Watkins Drive on Sunday, April 30.
Authorities say a female was shot in the ankle and the injuries are non-life threatening.
A suspect has not been named in the shooting.
