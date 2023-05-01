Business Break
1 injured in shooting on Watkins Dr. in Columbus

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Watkins Drive in Columbus.
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Watkins Drive in Columbus.(WPTA)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Watkins Drive in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Watkins Drive on Sunday, April 30.

Authorities say a female was shot in the ankle and the injuries are non-life threatening.

A suspect has not been named in the shooting.

