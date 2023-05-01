1 injured in shooting on Watkins Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Watkins Drive in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Watkins Drive on Sunday, April 30.

Authorities say a female was shot in the ankle and the injuries are non-life threatening.

A suspect has not been named in the shooting.

