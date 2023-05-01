Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Boy Scouts of America to honor Columbus mayor in 41st annual Distinguished Citizen Dinner

(Boy Scouts of America)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A national organization with roots in the Chattahoochee Valley that dates back more than a century is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala.

The Boy Scouts of America Chattahoochee Council instills core values into the youth to become future leaders in the community.

Seven hundred volunteers help push their mission, and each year the Boy Scouts recognize a deserving person whose contributions to the community align with their gala.

This year’s Distinguished Citizen Award recipient is Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

He and Boy Scouts Executive Juan Osorio talked with News Leader 9 on why Henderson is the honoree.

“Mayor Henderson is a staple of our community and even before becoming the mayor and shows the values that we teach our scouts,” said Osorio.

The event will be held on May 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center at 3715 1st Avenue, Columbus, Georgia. The attire for this event is business.

For more information on tickets and sponsorship, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta
Two people are injured in the crash - the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.
Two injured in crash on Hwy. 280 East near Opelika
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Vertigo logo
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman

Latest News

Dadeville High School helping students cope after deadly mass shooting
Antisemitism meeting
U.S. Attorney: Law Enforcement, to Combat Antisemitism
Mayhand mugshot
Valley man arrested for outstanding murder warrant
Columbus Tech Logo
Columbus Tech announces construction of new truck driving range