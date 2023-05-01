Boy Scouts of America to honor Columbus mayor in 41st annual Distinguished Citizen Dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A national organization with roots in the Chattahoochee Valley that dates back more than a century is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala.

The Boy Scouts of America Chattahoochee Council instills core values into the youth to become future leaders in the community.

Seven hundred volunteers help push their mission, and each year the Boy Scouts recognize a deserving person whose contributions to the community align with their gala.

This year’s Distinguished Citizen Award recipient is Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

He and Boy Scouts Executive Juan Osorio talked with News Leader 9 on why Henderson is the honoree.

“Mayor Henderson is a staple of our community and even before becoming the mayor and shows the values that we teach our scouts,” said Osorio.

The event will be held on May 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center at 3715 1st Avenue, Columbus, Georgia. The attire for this event is business.

For more information on tickets and sponsorship, click here.

