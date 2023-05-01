Business Break
Columbus State softball to host PBC Championship series

By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State continues in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament. The team knocked off Lander in an 8-6 matchup to host the conference championship series next week.

With the win, CSU improves to 44-12 and continues its home win streak (27) at Cougar Field.

According to the team’s website, the Cougars and Nighthawks will match up on Friday, May 5 at Cougar Field and will play a best-of-three series through Saturday. The PBC will release game times later this week.

