Columbus Tech announces construction of new truck driving range

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College announces the start of construction on a new Commercial Truck Driving (CTD) training range.

This project is made possible through Governor Kemp’s Emergency Education Relief Fund Grant award, support from the Technical College System of Georgia, and support from the Pezold family.

The CTD program is slated to open in the Fall of 2023, and will train up to 350 drivers annually.

“Our real target is to serve our exiting military, the veteran population, and the population of our entire service area, and the South Columbus area, Chattahoochee County, and Steward Quitman County,” says CTC president Martha Ann Todd.

Additionally, the college is planning a future Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Workforce Development Center on the same site.

The location is important because the adjacent target neighborhood is a Qualified Opportunity Zone with poverty levels above 35 percent.

