Early stages of construction begins on JR Allen Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting this week in Columbus, crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin the early stages of construction to improve Bradley Park Drive at State Route 22, US Highway 80, and JR Allen Parkway.

There are no road closures yet, but residents are encouraged to slow down when driving through the work zones.

“I travel that roadway going to work on the regular, going to see family, friends, and things like that,” says Columbus resident Jabari Gooden Williams.

Williams talks about the four different intersections on Bradley Park Drive that lead to US Highway 80 or JR Allen Parkway.

“Most of the time it’s okay, but it’s very congested and chaotic in the early afternoon, and the early mornings. When people are trying to get to work and get off from work, it’s very compacted and congested,” says Williams.

Right now, the intersections are in a clover shape. The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange or a DDI.

“It’s updated, more modern, and it’s going to be safer,” said District Communications Officer Gina Snider. “I think motorists, once they are used to it, and adjusted to it, it will be awesome.”

A diamond interchange leads drivers to the opposite side of the road across an existing interchange, so that vehicles will have uninterrupted access onto the free-way. District Communications Officer for GDOT, Gina Snider, shares what the DDI will reduce.

“It reduces wrong way entrance to the ramp. It will reduce the driver’s speed through the intersection. Traffic will flow more freely, but people have to slow down. Slower speeds help and minimizes the driver’s confusion when coming onto the interchange,” says Snider.

The concept of the DDI, is to erase the number of times cars could potentially collide.

The improvement will also bring two traffic signals on the east and west sides of the Bradly Park Drive overpass bridge, an 8-foot side walk added into the median of the bridge, and 5 feet added to the outside of the bridge. No road closures yet, but when they are announced, Williams says good things take time.

“Sometimes, you have to go through the nitty gritty to get to the good. I feel like it might be a kind of hassle finding a different route to work, but I feel like it would be for the greater good in the end,” says Williams.

After the areas are clear, utility work will follow, which could take up to a year.

No finish date announced yet, but the interchange is estimated to finish by Spring of 2025.

