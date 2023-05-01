Great Wolf Lodge set to host hiring event Tuesday

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Great Wolf Lodge is hosting a hiring event this week.

The Great Wolf Lodge, located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway, is hosting a job fair Tuesday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the goal of hiring nearly 100 new Pack Members (employees).

Great Wolf Lodge will be hiring for all positions including lifeguards, housekeepers, and food and beverage roles being the greatest need.

Appointments/interviews are strongly encouraged, and can be scheduled by texting the phrase “GWLGEORGIAEVENT” to 25000.

