Hardaway High holds signing for four student-athletes
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway High School held a college signing for four student-athletes on Monday afternoon.
Congratulations to Amani Rosa (Soccer - Andrew College), Jonathan Burke (Football- Rust College), Muhammud Jackson (Football - Manchester University), and Jordyn Askew (Basketball - East Georgia State University).
