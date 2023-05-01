Hardaway High holds signing for four student-athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway High School held a college signing for four student-athletes on Monday afternoon.

Congratulations to Amani Rosa (Soccer - Andrew College), Jonathan Burke (Football- Rust College), Muhammud Jackson (Football - Manchester University), and Jordyn Askew (Basketball - East Georgia State University).

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

