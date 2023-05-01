Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have charged a couple for allegedly luring a person to their home under the premise of sexual favors before robbing them.

The East Lyme Police Department said 32-year-old Maria Paige and her boyfriend, 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas, were arrested Saturday.

Investigators said Paige and Trakas lured the victim in early April but did not provide further details.

Officers took Paige into custody Saturday morning without incident.

She was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Later on Saturday, police also arrested Trakas without incident.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Monday. Trakas was released on $50,000 bond and is expected in court May 10.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta
Two people are injured in the crash - the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.
Two injured in crash on Hwy. 280 East near Opelika
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Vertigo logo
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman

Latest News

FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is...
Pilots at American, Southwest ratchet up strike threats
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border...
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings
FILE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on...
Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes in dust storm