Quiet Week Ahead; Warming Up & Staying Dry

Derek’s Forecast!
We'll be in the 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday morning.
We'll be in the 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures early this week will be cooler than average with lows in the 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. Highs will be in the mid 70s through the middle of the week, but our forecast is expected to stay dry and sunny. As we end the week, look for a warm-up with upper 70s and lower 80s for highs and lows back in the 50s and 60s. Once again, we expect a dry forecast all the way through Friday. Once we head into the weekend, we’ll track our next chance for rain. Late Saturday into Sunday and Monday will be the next chance for us to get wet weather, but the coverage at any given time won’t be particularly high. We will continue a warming trend through the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 80s, and that should also carry over through early next week. Lows will also start to warm up too - those numbers will be back in the 60s for the weekend and next week.

