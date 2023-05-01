Sunny, windy and cool start to the workweek
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful start to May with lots of sunshine. Mornings will be chilly most of the week but afternoons will be comfortable aside from the wind.
Much of this Monday will have a pretty sunny sky, but there will be a few clouds, especially before noon. Highs between 70 and 75, which is nearly 10 degrees below average. The main bug-a-boo will be the gusty winds out of the west. Gusts around 30 mph are expected this afternoon.
Clear with a lighter breeze overnight. Lows mostly between 44 and 50 degrees early Tuesday.
Sunny, dry and windy again Tuesday. Gusts of 30-35 mph are in the forecast with highs within a couple degrees on either side of 75.
More sun than clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will relax by Thursday. Highs stay in the 70s and lows remain in the 40s to near 50 degrees. This is likely our last stretch of widespread lows in the 40s until fall.
We start to cloud up Friday and may see a few isolated showers or storms as temperatures warm. We’ll max out in the low 80s during the afternoon. The weekend looks warmer, but temperatures really near average for May. Rain coverage is around 30% for now. Next week will be warmer overall with occasional showers and storms.
