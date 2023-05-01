Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sunny, windy and cool start to the workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Chilly mornings ahead this week with comfortable afternoons, but it will be windy the next couple days!
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful start to May with lots of sunshine. Mornings will be chilly most of the week but afternoons will be comfortable aside from the wind.

A windy Monday afternoon with gusts near 30 mph expected.
A windy Monday afternoon with gusts near 30 mph expected.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Much of this Monday will have a pretty sunny sky, but there will be a few clouds, especially before noon. Highs between 70 and 75, which is nearly 10 degrees below average. The main bug-a-boo will be the gusty winds out of the west. Gusts around 30 mph are expected this afternoon.

Lots of sun most of Monday with highs in the low 70s; a windy afternoon is in store.
Lots of sun most of Monday with highs in the low 70s; a windy afternoon is in store.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear with a lighter breeze overnight. Lows mostly between 44 and 50 degrees early Tuesday.

We'll be in the 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday morning.
We'll be in the 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny, dry and windy again Tuesday. Gusts of 30-35 mph are in the forecast with highs within a couple degrees on either side of 75.

More sun than clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will relax by Thursday. Highs stay in the 70s and lows remain in the 40s to near 50 degrees. This is likely our last stretch of widespread lows in the 40s until fall.

Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday, which is below average for early May.
Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday, which is below average for early May.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We start to cloud up Friday and may see a few isolated showers or storms as temperatures warm. We’ll max out in the low 80s during the afternoon. The weekend looks warmer, but temperatures really near average for May. Rain coverage is around 30% for now. Next week will be warmer overall with occasional showers and storms.

Staying dry through Thursday before a chance of showers and storms returns by the weekend along...
Staying dry through Thursday before a chance of showers and storms returns by the weekend along with warmer temperatures.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Vertigo logo
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
“She was full of love, she was very very humble, and she had this huge smile.”
Family, classmates, Dadeville celebrate the life of Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman

Latest News

Chilly mornings ahead this week with comfortable afternoons, but it will be windy the next...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Dry and breezy start with clouds and rain returning later in the week.
Sunny and Breezy to Start the Week
Rain coverage is high through the night tonight.
Stormy Night Ahead
Much of Saturday will be dry, but after 3 PM some rain could reach our southern counties.
Sun & Storms for the Weekend; Not a Washout!