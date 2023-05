OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash has left two people injured in Highway 280 in Opelika.

According to sources, the crash occurred on May 1 in the 5800 block of 280 East in Opelika.

Two people are injured in the crash - the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information on the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.