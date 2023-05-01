Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft Suspect
Opelika Police Department investigating theft at Ulta
Two people are injured in the crash - the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.
Two injured in crash on Hwy. 280 East near Opelika
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Columbus police investigating shooting on 32nd St.
Vertigo logo
Local uptown Columbus restaurant closes
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman
Cowboy to be euthanized after severe attack on woman

Latest News

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World...
US House speaker in Knesset amid fraught US-Israel ties
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hails Israel as America’s "greatest ally."
U.S. House Speaker addresses Israeli Parliament
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House